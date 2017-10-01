You’ve probably heard of imps and ghosts and dragons and (of course) a sea monster named Nessie. But do you know what an eloko is? Or heard of Ushi-oni? Or Xing Tian? This funny, fabulous book introduces readers of all ages to monsters from around the world, beginning with “aliens” and ending with “zombies.” P.S. Here’s what the book says about Xing Tian: After being beheaded in battle, this brave Chinese giant “refused to be beaten. He continued to fight by growing new eyes and a mouth on his gigantic belly. So be warned: Giants are not easily defeated!”