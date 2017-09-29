“Pantheon” was an atmospheric collage of pop-culture references with Kelly’s comment on them. He built a community onstage and they invited you to observe. You don’t really know what’s going on, but you do know it’s strange and doesn’t look like a happy place to be. The concept wasn’t fully convincing and the movement redundant. The costumes, consisting of white granny underwear and bras, white socks and sneakers, and white braided wigs, seemed like an afterthought. And watching dancers dress or undress onstage has been done far too many times already.