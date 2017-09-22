The title of the dance he has choreographed for RW, “Pantheon,” is a reference to Kelly’s thematic inspiration “The Rite of Spring.” His treatment of the well-known plot, where a community chooses one person to sacrifice for the benefit of all, is viewed through a Warhol lens. And though all of Kelly’s other works include Warhol’s name in the title, “Pantheon” is the first to only be guided by Warhol’s spirit and his famous “15 minutes of fame” quote and belief that many of us have “learned feelings” that come from movies and television.