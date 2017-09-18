1 of 6 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Art instructor Sarah Bly helps students Ethan and Ian Kim finish their "ice cream de... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Memphis Black, 8, puts on sprinkles to his paper mache "ice cream delight creation a... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Everyday household items are worth exploring for creating art at the Clever Octopus ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Brothers Ethan, left, and Ian Kim put on the finishing touches of their "ice cream d... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Sheri Gibbs, left, and Jen Lopez sort through a basket full of possible treasures at... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Everyday household items are worth exploring for creating art at the Clever Octopus ...