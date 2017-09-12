At its heart, “Ion” is a search for family and home. Creusa has come to Apollo’s shrine in Delphi to ask the god if she and her husband, Xuthus, will ever have children and discover what became of the baby she was forced to abandon years before. Ion is a foundling who knows neither father nor mother; Apollo’s priestess, Pythia, raised him to become caretaker of the shrine. United by suffering and longing, the two feel an immediate bond that deepens as the play unfolds.