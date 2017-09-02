According to the book “Hamilton: The Revolution,” producers of the megahit-in-the-making had to coax Goldsberry into auditioning for the show because she and her husband, attorney Alexis Johnson, had just brought home a baby daughter. Finally she relented, despite being intimidated by the verbal virtuosity and rapid pace of “Satisfied.” “Renée was the first one who came in and made us say, ��Oh, she thinks exactly that fast,’” show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda recalled in the book. “It was the first delivery of ‘Satisfied’ that didn’t make me think for a second about the delivery that was happening.”