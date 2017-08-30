The other big twist — and this one won’t be much of a spoiler, as it becomes apparent less than 10 minutes into the show — is that “The Heart of Robin Hood” isn’t Robin’s story but Maid Marion’s. Tired of being confined to her castle while her father is away at the Crusades, and disinclined to accept an arranged marriage to the rapacious Prince John, the young noblewoman runs off to join forces with the Merry Men. When her hero turns out to be a disappointment, Marion comes up with a Plan B. Her scheme won’t surprise anyone who has seen a few Shakespeare comedies (or Disney‘s “Mulan,” for that matter), but that doesn’t diminish the fun of this fast-paced, high-energy production.