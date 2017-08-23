Kinsey is hired by the parents of Fritz McCabe, newly released from prison for shooting classmate Sloan Stevens when he was 15. Because of his age, California law requires that Fritz be released. He receives a demand for $25,000, with the threat that a 10-year-old tape showing Fritz and another student sexually abusing a drunken freshman will be released to police if the demand isn’t paid. Kinsey’s investigation follows the lives of those who attended a tony private high school and who were, in one way or another, involved in the shooting and the making of the tape. As Kinsey says, her case has everything: “Youth, sex, money, betrayal.”