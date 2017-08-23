As Bostrom proceeds, he tells us about Sidney Paget, whose illustrations first depicted Holmes in the Strand, and the American actor William Gillette, who brought the detective to life on the stage and then provided a model for the more handsome, romantic-looking figure painted by Frederic Dorr Steele for Collier’s Weekly magazine. In 1911, Oxford undergraduate Ronald Knox presented his groundbreaking lecture “Studies in the Literature of Sherlock Holmes,” and during the 1920s and ’30s, Saturday Review journalist Christopher Morley established various dining clubs, one of which would give rise to the Baker Street Irregulars. In those same decades, mock-serious scholarship began to proliferate, spearheaded by Vincent Starrett’s “The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes” (1933), while in the years after World War II the mortician John Bennett Shaw would gradually emerge as the greatest American collector of Sherlockiana — and an eventual mentor to young Mitch Cullin, whose 2005 novel “A Slight Trick of the Mind” would be filmed as “Mr. Holmes.”