“Hymn,” co-written with her mother, Pebe Sebert, is irresistible and anthemic; “Learn to Let Go” is upbeat and punchy; and “Woman,” featuring The Dap-Kings Horns, is empowering and bouncy. The silly Kesha, who joked about brushing her teeth in Jack Daniels, is still here, too, though the gimmick is gone. Overall, Kesha glows, and “Rainbow” is radiant.