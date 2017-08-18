The theme suggests the urgent information overload experienced in contemporary life, says Jerry Rapier, artistic director of Plan-B Theatre Company. “No matter where you turn, every day, every minute of the day, no matter whether you are liberal or conservative, there’s an urgent declaration that the world is about to end,” Rapier says. “That is not true, obviously, but I don’t remember it ever feeling like that ever before in my lifetime. Our goal was not to be political, but simply aware of what we’re all feeling together, no matter what our point of view. It’s affecting us all.”