Danish art/prog-rock band Mew is headlining The State Room in Salt Lake City this Wednesday. The band is also looking to make that night a little bit better for one lucky fan.
Mew’s management revealed exclusively to The Salt Lake Tribune a contest that will gift the winner a signed copy of the band’s new album, “Visuals,” as well as a meet-and-greet opportunity for the winning fan and a plus-one.
Entries must be submitted HERE by Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. MST, and both meet-and-greet patrons must already have tickets to the show.
Mew features Jonas Bjerre on vocals, Johan Wohlert on bass, and Silas Utke Graae Jørgensen on drums.
“Visuals” is the band’s seventh album, and is unusual in that Bjerre came up with the imagery first, then crafted music to match. The band’s renowned stage show has been described as “otherworldly, experimental rock presented on a canvas of psychedelic lighting, kaleidoscope images, projections, other effects and videos produced expressly for the tour.”
Mew
With special guest MONAKR
When • Wednesday; doors at 7 p.m., show at 8
Where • The State Room, 638 South State St.,Salt Lake City
Tickets • $27; Ticketfly