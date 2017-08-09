(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan joins members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Isla... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community enjoy the Arts of the Pacif... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community enjoy the Arts of the Pacif... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan joins members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Isla... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan, left, and Nephi Prime join members of Salt La... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan joins members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Isla... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nephi Prime is joined by members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community as...
(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan joins members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community as he blesses the Arts of the Pacific gallery in the newly renovated Utah Museum of Fine Arts on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 8, 2017. Elders from the local Maori and Samoan communities performed ceremonial dances, chants and oration to welcome the objects back on view and to thank Museum staff for continued care of their cultural objects. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community enjoy the Arts of the Pacific gallery in the newly renovated Utah Museum of Fine Arts prior to blessing the collection in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 8, 2017. Elders from the local Maori and Samoan communities performed ceremonial dances, chants and oration to welcome the objects back on view and to thank Museum staff for continued care of their cultural objects. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community enjoy the Arts of the Pacific gallery in the newly renovated Utah Museum of Fine Arts prior to blessing the collection in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 8, 2017. Elders from the local Maori and Samoan communities performed ceremonial dances, chants and oration to welcome the objects back on view and to thank Museum staff for continued care of their cultural objects. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan joins members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community as he blesses the Arts of the Pacific gallery in the newly renovated Utah Museum of Fine Arts on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 8, 2017. Elders from the local Maori and Samoan communities performed ceremonial dances, chants and oration to welcome the objects back on view and to thank Museum staff for continued care of their cultural objects. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan, left, and Nephi Prime join members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community as they blesses the Arts of the Pacific gallery in the newly renovated Utah Museum of Fine Arts on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 8, 2017. Elders from the local Maori and Samoan communities performed ceremonial dances, chants and oration to welcome the objects back on view and to thank Museum staff for continued care of their cultural objects. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) High Talking Chief Namulauulu Tavan joins members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community as he blesses the Arts of the Pacific gallery in the newly renovated Utah Museum of Fine Arts on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 8, 2017. Elders from the local Maori and Samoan communities performed ceremonial dances, chants and oration to welcome the objects back on view and to thank Museum staff for continued care of their cultural objects. (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nephi Prime is joined by members of Salt Lake City's Pacific Islander community as he blesses the Arts of the Pacific gallery in the newly renovated Utah Museum of Fine Arts on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Tuesday August 8, 2017. Elders from the local Maori and Samoan communities performed ceremonial dances, chants and oration to welcome the objects back on view and to thank Museum staff for continued care of their cultural objects.