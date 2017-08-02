“I was nervous atfirst, but it ended up being tons of fun,” said Gravlin. “It helped melearn how to explain to people who I shoot to be comfortable with theirbody. Human beings are art, so photographing them where it’s notsexualized or fake, just people being fully who they are … it can beso beautiful and Bruce does a great job of showing that. And I loved theprints — I hung them up in my house for everybody to see.”