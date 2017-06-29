Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Shayla Baker, 14, is one of the teen's participating in the nonprofit WriteOut writing bootcamp taking place at the end of June in Cedar City. WriteOut pairs big-named authors with Utah teens who want to write. It's the first year of the camp, which offered scholarships to lower-income kids who wanted to attend and hone their writing. Writing is one of her passions, along with music. Not having a computer Shayla does most of her writing on her phone.