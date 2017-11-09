1 of 5 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Young wizard Charlie Woolenzien, 7, is excited to finds a box of "chocolate frogs" ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Deven Skaggs, wand apprentice describes the qualities of Harry Potter's wand inside... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Folks get a sneak peek Thursday, Nov. 9, of Warner Bros. Harry Potter-themed exhibi... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Folks get a sneak peek Thursday morning Nov. 9 of Warner Bros. Harry Potter-themed ... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Folks get a sneak peek Thursday, Nov. 9, of the Warner Bros. Harry Potter-themed ex...