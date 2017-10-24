5. Playing with a Ouija board. Which I never did. Because I was afraid. In fact, I was afraid of all things supernatural, something I remembered after reading Peri Kinder’s awesome column in The Davis Clipper about her childhood fear of Satan. I was afraid of that bad boy, too, along with everything else that went bump in the night. My friends were too, which is why after I tripped and hit my head hard that one time on the pavement, my girlfriend ran into her house and gave me a Bible to clutch when I began behaving strangely. We thought I was possessed, not unlike Linda Blair in “The Exorcist.” Except, of course, my face didn’t turn green and I didn’t throw up on a priest.