The Utah Symphony seemed to feed on Kopatchinskaja’s unique energy, not only in the Berg concerto but also in lively performances of the two works that bookended it: four Hungarian dances by Brahms and Beethoven’s beloved Fifth Symphony. The most familiar of the Brahms dances — No. 10 — closed out that set in a burst of joy. As for the Beethoven, Fischer took it at his characteristically brisk tempo but tossed in enough unexpected choices of dynamics and phrasing to make this most famous of symphonies feel fresh.