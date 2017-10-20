Thayer dropped out of high school to enlist in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. After serving in the military, he returned to the country to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He earned an MFA in fiction writing from the University of Iowa, then returned to Provo to teach at BYU. In 1974, he married Donlu DeWitt, and the couple went on to have six children and 21 grandchildren.

