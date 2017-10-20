Cahill’s idea is innovative enough. She has transported Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale” to Mexico, turned it into a musical and set it on the Day of the Dead, “a night when the present greets the past.” Perdida, the lost daughter, is born on the Day of the Dead and holds the promise for life and renewal. The play chronicles her journey to be reunited with her shattered family and discover her identity. “I feel like I’ve been waiting for this moment all my life, a chance to know who I really am,” she says she sets out for her homeland.