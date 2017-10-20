Dear Ann Cannon • Every year, we visit my in-laws at Christmas; both are heavy smokers and when they visit us, my husband has banned them from smoking indoors because it stinks up the house for months after. At their house, the boot is on the other foot, and my mother-in-law makes a point of lighting up and even wafting her smoke in my direction. I always get sick after our visits, either from passive smoke inhalation or the long walks hubby and I take (usually in the rain) to get some fresh air into our lungs. Any ideas on broaching the subject without turning Christmas into a war zone?