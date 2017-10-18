The accumulation of accusations has laid waste to Weinstein’s career. He was fired from soon-to-be-renamed The Weinstein Company, which is busily scrubbing his name from projects the company produces (including “Project Runway” and the upcoming “Yellowstone,” now being filmed in Utah). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled him from its membership. Criminal investigations have been reopened in New York and London, two of the locations where he has been accused of rape or sexual assault.