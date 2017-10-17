So it became increasingly apparent to everyone at chez Cannon that this Tinkerbell creature is nothing like her Newfie predecessor, Zora, who spent her entire life moving in S.L.O.W. M.O.T.I.O.N. Much like her namesake, Tinkerbell never sits still. She flits here. She flits there. She flits everywhere. Which is a lot of flitting for a 120-pound fairy. And while all that energy (!) and enthusiasm (!) for life is charming, it’s also terrifying if you happen to be standing in Tinkerbell’s path when she starts up with the flitting.