1 of 7 View Caption

(Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Gregory North, Jennifer Cody Kirsten Wyatt during promotional photo shoot for Pion... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jessica Fontana, Storm Lineberger, Jennifer Cody, Kirsten Wyatt, Gregory North, A... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Andy Prosky and Hansel Tan during promotional photo shoot for Pioneer Theatre Comp... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Storm Lineberger, Hansel Tan and Gregory North during promotional photo shoot for... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jessica Fontana, and Storm Lineberger during promotional photo shoot for Pioneer T... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Jessica Fontana, and Storm Lineberger during promotional photo shoot for Pioneer T... (Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune) Kirsten Wyatt, Jessica Fontana and Jennifer Cody during promotional photo shoot fo...