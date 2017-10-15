The Indian Art Market returned over the weekend for its annual juried show and sale featuring work from more than 20 of the region’s top native artists. The Natural History Museum of Utah-sponsored event offered artists a chance to show off their handmade pieces, which included jewelry, paintings, pottery, photography, textiles and more. At the end of the show, the museum presented awards, including one to the artist whose work the center will purchase and display in its native collections.


Comments