Just as Kopatchinskaja strips away musical tradition in her performances, Porter said, he hopes the MOTUS After Dark event will shed new light on the music by “taking all the trimmings of the classical music experience away.” Symphony musicians will perform short pieces — Porter prefers to let the specifics be a surprise — before the “Pierrot” performers take the stage, surrounded by video screens on which the words and other video effects are projected. The program will end with Kopatchinskaja playing Ravel’s “Tzigane” on violin, then Gabe Slesinger — a short-term Utah Symphony trumpeter who himself moonlights in an improvisational blues-jazz-rock band called Swantourage — will play an hourlong set of techno music. Porter called it “a full-on club party.”