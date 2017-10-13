1 of 4 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Straw bales and pumpkins form a walkway at Salt Lake City’s new event, Pumpkin Nigh... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Straw bales and pumpkins form a walkway at Salt Lake City’s new event, Pumpkin Nigh... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chelsea Kasen, production manager-desginer unloads some of the thousands of pumpkin... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Giant pumpkins at Salt Lake City’s new event, Pumpkin Nights, an outdoor, family-fr...