Here’s another thing to think about. How many of those emails do you really need to answer promptly? How many of them need to be answered at all? If you’re a conscientious person by nature — or even a little OCD — it’ll be hard to let go of the feeling that you should respond to everything that shows up in your queue. But guess what. Even if you allow your inbox to swell with unanswered emails, the sun will still come up tomorrow. President Trump will still be tweeting. Stores will still be selling Christmas decorations, even though it’s only October. Those annoying Shane Company commercials will still be airing on the radio.