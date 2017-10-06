Dear Ann Cannon • I hold an unusual combination of religious and political views. Hence, I’m sometimes in situations where my friends or family members freely disparage another “tribe” to which I belong. I can only speculate whether they are unaware I’m part of the group they’re trashing, or they’ve just forgotten, or it’s their passive-aggressive way of letting me know what they really think of me and my ilk. Is there anything I could or should say in such situations, or should I stick to my usual strategy of silently seething?