Springville • A Utah film producer has signed a lease on a Springville theater and plans to renovate the space that has shown movies and performances since 1937.
The Daily Herald reported on Wednesday that Melissa Cannon is working to reopen the Rivoli Theater to show films, stage performances and host community events after a long list of repairs are completed on the facility.
While a silent movie theater opened on the site in 1927, it was rebuilt and expanded a decade later, giving the theater its current look.
The city of Springville acquired the building in 2008, and the theater has largely been void of performances in recent years.
Cannon says she plans to upgrade the theater but preserve its historic charm that local residents have fond memories of.