He’d had a bad summer, so I started driving down to Provo regularly to be with him and my mother. We’d spend time in the family room where Dad would sit in his chair close to the fireplace because, even though it was August, he was often cold. We’d talk about the people he knew and he’d tell stories. Some of them I’d heard before, like the ones about his old Lincoln High School football coach, Sanky Dixon. Some of them were new to me, like the one about the time he and his friends stole into a neighbor’s chicken coop, only to be discovered by the good-natured neighbor himself, who didn’t seem to be the least a) surprised or b) angered by the sight of kids in the chicken coop at midnight.