Dear Out of Towner • After receiving your question, I asked a number of people if they think Salt Lake City is especially cliquish. Some said yes. Some said no. Most agreed that you do need to be patient. They also suggested you do what you’re already doing, i.e. find ways to involve yourself in the community. While you have a right to feel frustrated that this hasn’t paid off, I’d encourage you not to retreat from this strategy. Yet.