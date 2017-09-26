But with its roof and balustrade, our old-fashioned front porch is more of an outdoor room where people can sit, surrounded by pots of geraniums, and watch the world go by — something I’ve happily done for three decades now. Except for that summer when somebody stole all my pots of geraniums and I called the cops because I was SO MAD and a cop wearing mirrored sunglasses actually came out to investigate (slow day at the station!) (also a lot of years ago!). He told me that plant theft was an actual thing and that he’d recently investigated a case where thieves had dug up newly planted fruit trees.