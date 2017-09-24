What is the nature of evil? How can good people be brought to commit bad acts, and can they be rehabilitated? Those questions appear throughout Shakespeare’s 37 plays, said Page, who will trace the Bard’s treatment of that theme in “All the Devils Are Here.” (The title comes from a line in “The Tempest.”) There will be no costumes or props, just the power of his voice. As was the custom in Shakespeare’s time, when actors playing Julius Caesar and Mark Antony wore doublets and hose rather than togas, he’ll dress in contemporary clothing.