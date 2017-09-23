As Thomas, Andy Rindlisbach is a seething dynamo of conflicting emotions, constantly in motion. He becomes increasingly agitated as his isolation intensifies. Roger Dunbar’s Peter is a striking contrast: silver-tongued and totally in control. Even his sedate suit distances him from the other characters. Aaron Kramer’s impassioned Hovstad has a lot of anger and big ideas but no staying power, and Hertford’s oily opportunist of an Aslaksen spends his time toadying up to everyone. Stephen Williams’ embittered, cynical Morten knows how to play all the angles. Jerry Costner struggles to give some personality and color to Billing, a largely undefined character, but the weak link in the cast is Allie Russell’s Katherine. She captures the character’s frustration and fluctuating loyalty to her husband, but it’s difficult to understand and sometimes even hear her.