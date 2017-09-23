Like Ullmann, Laks played in one of Auschwitz’s orchestras. “It was seen as necessary by the camp directors to have music in the camp,” Shaw said. “One of the most bizarre, sociopathic, perverse things we learned about is the combination of Nazi cruelty and their true love of music and art. … It’s easier to accept them as real villains, but it’s scary because they were people. They had ideas that let them dehumanize other people, but they were still very human.”