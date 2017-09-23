The energy at the 2017 Salt Lake Comic Con swelled Friday as thousands of people poured into the Salt Palace Convention Center to meet celebrities, attend panels, buy from vendors and see their favorite cosplayers.

Other highlights included several rounds of Sci-Fi Speed Dating and a “Star Wars”-themed proposal.

The event, in its fifth year, features 60 celebrities and some 300 hours of panel programming over three days for fans of science fiction, fantasy, horror and other genres.

Here are some highlights.

Salt Lake Comic Con

When• Sept. 21-23

Where• Salt Palace Convention Center, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

Tickets• For online ticket and pass sales, schedules, cosplay rules and other information, go tosaltlakecomiccon.com
