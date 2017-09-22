So what do you do if either friend brings up the topic with you? I don’t think you have to say anything specifically to shut down the conversation. You can listen and smile and indicate that you love both parties VERY MUCH and that you wish them both THE VERY BEST. Then (maybe?) you can attempt to move the conversation in another direction. That way, if and when this couple break up, you will have politely signaled to them all along that you are not Team This or Team That.