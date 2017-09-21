Station Park brings people together in a variety of ways, with offerings that include relaxed and formal gathering spaces, event locations for business or family meetings and parties, outdoor events like open air concerts, along with a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment options. Hyatt Place is situated at the northern part of Station Park and features 108 guest rooms, many offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. The Hyatt Place library, located just off the lobby, is a place for guests to relax and connect with each other and take in the abundant mountain views from the attached outdoor deck. The hotel’s indoor swimming pool completes and complements Hyatt Place’s placemaking with soft lounge chairs and an over-sized hot tub.

