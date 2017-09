(Sean P. Means | The Salt Lake Tribune) Pro cosplayer Lara Duffin — stage name: Viva Wonder Woman — poses ahead of the opening press conference of Salt Lake Comic Con 2017, Thursday, Sept. 21, in the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Duffin, originally from Bountiful and now living in Las Vegas, is one of the many pro cosplayers attending the fifth annual convention, which runs Thursday through Saturday.