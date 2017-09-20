“I love choral music, I love symphonic music and I love dance,” he said. “When I came to dance as an occasional balletgoer, I found it had the best of everything — there’s music, there’s movement and there’s an athleticism to it that I think is very appealing.” He eagerly anticipates the Ballet West season opener, a new production of “Carmina Burana,” in part because of the prominent role of the onstage chorus.