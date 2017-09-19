Knowing that I do this, a friend gave me a workbook called “I Can’t Sleep: a journal for passing the time when insomnia strikes and my brain is circling in on itself, cannibalizing the trivialities of the day and exaggerating the ticking of the clock, reminding me that every minute spent awake is another minute closer to when I’ll have to get up, though many of the great artists and sages were insomniacs and that’s part of how they got so much done, so if I can’t sleep I might as well write and channel my misery into something productive.”