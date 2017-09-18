Now, don’t roll your eyes and call me a hairy-legged women libber (although, depending on the season, I may be all those things), this is serious. When are we going to stop telling girls we believe in them and just actually start believing in them? In this case, believing in their ability to use tools that don’t look like they come with a box of tampons and a unicorn ride. Or how about not assuming they’ll rely on a man if pastel lightweight hammers don’t exist.