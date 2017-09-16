Hadelich gave a spellbinding performance of the Beethoven Violin Concerto. Whatever the score called for, whether lightning-fast virtuosity or soulful singing, he delivered in abundance. The first- and third-movement cadenzas were decidedly different in mood yet equally compelling. The orchestra’s accompaniment was enthusiastic, albeit a little brass-heavy in the early going. Hadelich answered the crowd’s noisy ovation with a more-than-impeccable performance of Paganini’s 21st Caprice. (In his four appearances here, he’s encored with Paganini three times — not that anyone who heard those performances would complain.)