The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is heading west.
The choir, which toured Europe last summer, announced Friday that it will perform in five West Coast cities next summer. The Classic Coast Tour will take 360-voice volunteer choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square from Orange County, Calif., to Vancouver, British Columbia, with stops in Mountain View and Rohnert Park, Calif., and Seattle in between.
“When we experience great music, in great spaces, it makes for a great experience — both for the audience and the performer,” music director Mack Wilberg said in a news release.
Tour repertoire will range from choral masterworks to inspirational music from around the world to American folk hymns and spirituals.
Here are the tour stops. The news release said the choir will announce additional stops in the near future.
- Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa, Calif., June 19
- Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, Calif., June 25
- Weill Hall + Lawn at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center, Rohnert Park, Calif., June 27
- The Orpheum, Vancouver, B.C., June 30
- Benaroya Hall, Seattle, July 2
Choir officials anticipate that tickets will be available at most venues by Dec. 1. More information is available at motab.org/tour.
The choir will give a preview performance in the Salt Lake Tabernacle at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 14. No tickets are required.