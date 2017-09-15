Dear Ann Cannon • One of the fellows in my family is a great handyman-DIY person. He is always called upon to help with projects, whether it be drywall, plumbing, electrical, roofing repairs or yard work. He never asks for pay nor does he accept any. He does it out of the goodness of his heart. It’s family, and family should help each other. Well, that’s the problem. He’s always there for them and they expect him to help! However, when it comes to them helping him, they are never, ever available. My advice to him was to make himself unavailable. When they experience how much a professional costs, they will appreciate his work and not use him as their personal “grunt.” How would you handle this kind of situation?