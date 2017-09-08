Here are photos and a video from opening day Thursday of the Utah State Fair. The 162nd run of the fair continues through Sept. 17 at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. For ticket information and schedules, visit www.UtahStateFair.com.

Among the highlights:

  • Big Top Circus Spectacular starring Bello Nock! of ”America’s Got Talent” fame.
  • West Coast Lumberjack Show
  • PRCA Rodeo
  • Monster Truck Insanity Tour
  • LOCASH concert
  • “Day of Wreck-oning” Demolition Derby




Article continues below
Related Article
New arena opens door for rodeo, monster trucks and more at Utah State Fair New arena opens door for rodeo, monster trucks and more at Utah State Fair
Exploring the inexplicable and existential with X’s Exene Cervenka Exploring the inexplicable and existential with X’s Exene Cervenka
Ex-Jazz player Derek Fisher and BYU grad Lindsey Stirling will be ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ex-Jazz player Derek Fisher and BYU grad Lindsey Stirling will be ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Horror makes a big, bloody splash at movie theaters this fall Horror makes a big, bloody splash at movie theaters this fall




Comments