The Moab Music Festival’s closing-night concert on Sunday is “a special assemblage of music of my dad,” Jamie Bernstein, the composer‘s daughter, said in a phone interview from her New York home. ”It’s not the usual repertoire. First, it’s not a full orchestra, and second, Michael Barrett is so knowledgeable about Leonard Bernstein’s music that he’s able to pick works that are not necessarily well-known. We put our heads together and came up with an unusual bouquet of Bernstein works. I think it’s going to be really beautiful.”