The problem is that her mother died of diabetes at a young age, and I fear this will happen to this young woman. I also know she is a lonely divorcee whose last boyfriend left her a few years ago after she regained lots of weight after a “stomach staple.” Every time she posts one of these “begging for attention” things, her Facebook “friends” reply and tell her that she is beautiful just like she is and that she should not let things bother her. I see those posts as her reaching out for help. But I hesitate responding because I don’t know how to make it sound like I’m not criticizing her. I think I should just ignore the entire situation. Am I right? I don’t think I can give her what she’s seeking: approval for her actions.