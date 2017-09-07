The primary challenge of conducting film scores live to projection is synchronizing the music with the film as the composer and director intended it to be. My training is as an opera conductor. In the theater, the music and the stage have to be coordinated in much the same way as with film. The major difference is that in opera and American music theater (it’s all music in the theater, if you ask me) the performance can vary more from night to night. In some ways it can with live orchestra to film but the parameters are much narrower.